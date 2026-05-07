Motoring

Team Penske keeps Blaney with multi-year contract

No 12 driver secures future amid strong Cup Series campaign

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Ryan Blaney finished 10th at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend and enters Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen, New York, ranked fourth in the Cup Series standings. (Logan Riely)

Former Nascar Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney signed a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday to continue driving the No 12 Team Penske Ford.

Blaney, 32, has won 17 races and the 2023 season championship since joining Team Penske full-time in 2018, including a victory at Phoenix on March 8.

“Ryan Blaney has developed into one of the elite drivers in the Nascar Cup Series, and the success he’s achieved speaks for itself,” team owner Roger Penske said. “I’m confident Ryan and the No 12 team will continue to build momentum into the future.”

Blaney finished 10th at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend and enters Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen, New York, ranked fourth in the Cup Series standings.

“Roger’s commitment to me and my career has been something a race car driver could only dream of — not only getting the opportunity in the first place, but sticking with me through the highs and lows for more than a decade,” Blaney said in a press release.

“To still be a part of Team Penske — the wins, the championships, the people — and continuing to grow my career with the unwavering support of Roger and the entire organisation has been the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Reuters

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