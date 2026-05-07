Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV at the Lepas South Africa media launch

Go behind the scenes with Ernest Page

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page for a behind-the-scenes look at the recent Lepas South Africa media launch, where Chery unveiled its latest sub-brand and outlined its plans for the local market.

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