WATCH | Ignition TV at the Lepas South Africa media launch

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page for a behind-the-scenes look at the recent Lepas South Africa media launch, where Chery unveiled its latest sub-brand and outlined its plans for the local market.
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page for a behind-the-scenes look at the recent Lepas South Africa media launch, where Chery unveiled its latest sub-brand and outlined its plans for the local market.
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