iCaur V23 joins our fleet with retro-futurist charm

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Chinese brands have mastered the practice of mimicry when it comes to their vehicles’ designs. But this iCaur V23 is an example of stylistic imitation that endears, rather than coming across as just another copycat.

The classic off-roader template it adopts is fair game, having been emulated countless times anyway: all owed in big part to the original Willys-MB military vehicle of 1941, progenitor of the Jeep Wrangler.

Boxy rear evinces flavours of Mercedes-Benz G-Class. (Brenwin Nai)

In no particular chronological order, cue the Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen, Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar, Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series wagon, as well as defunct nameplates like the Ssangyong Korando and Lada Niva. Though not direct rivals, they have a similar mix: proper 4x4 underpinnings, a boxy silhouette, upright windscreens and circles for eyes.

A division of China’s large Chery automotive corporation, iCaur is marketed locally under the Omoda & Jaecoo banner. The brand delivered an example of the cute all-wheel drive V23 for an extended test, ahead of official market introduction.

Now unlike the contenders above, the iCaur V23 was not envisaged as a pukka overlander (how many GridCars outlets do they have in the Kalahari?); but it appears to have the necessary credentials to keep you out of trouble on the average dirt-road expedition.

Novelty of credit card key type wears off very quickly. (Brenwin Naidu)

Consider its wading depth of 600mm, certified gradeability of 40%, plus approach and departure angles of 42 degrees and 41 degrees respectively.

Its chunky drive mode rotary dial does have a picture of a vehicle seemingly testing the rollover angle. Perhaps this is something we will explore at Gerotek’s off-road course.

Ground clearance of 210mm inspires confidence for basic obstacles, but it uses a unibody construction, rather than a ladder-frame architecture like the focused off-roaders referenced earlier.

Two versions will be offered when the model launches; with two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. As noted earlier our unit is the latter.

Physical dials for climate control and side mirror adjustment were welcomed. (Brenwin Naidu)

Two electric motors enable all-wheel drive, with a total output of 155kW/292Nm. The ternary lithium battery has a capacity of 81.76kWh hours and offers a claimed range of 430km. Not far off the last electric vehicle we ran as a long-termer — the 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4, with its 66.5kWh battery and quoted maximum range of 433km.

While the V23 looks like a dinky toy, its dimensions are par for the course in the arena of family-sized sport-utility vehicles. Length is 4,220mm; height is 1,845mm and it has a width of 1,915mm.

Keyless-entry has become an expected convenience among car buyers in 2026. But like the Leapmotor C10 tested recently, the iCaur V23 uses a near-field communication (NFC) card. The user needs to tap it against a section of the front-right fender to lock or unlock, like paying for groceries.

Acceptable boot space for day-to-day requirements. (Brenwin Naidu)

Not ideal, especially if you are parked in a dodgy area and need to get in and go with haste. In order for the V23 to “start” (there is no on-off switch); the card must be placed at the NFC contact point slightly fore of the arm-rest.

The cabin mirrors the outdoorsy persona of the exterior, with substantial fixtures, mesh net storage pockets and nifty design Easter eggs — like an image of the V23 in the window, à la Jeep Wrangler.

Some of the other fitments look similar to those of a Land Rover Defender, including the upright fascia design and tube-shaped indicator stalks. There is no glove box, but you get three cupholders in the front.

A concealed storage area can be used for charging cables or to expand total luggage space. (Brenwin Naidu)

Two other quirks noted with our test car is a heater that did not seem to heat, and the tendency to roll-back in traffic. Best keep a foot on the brake or engage park to be safe during slow-moving conditions. The former gremlin could have something to do with the unit being part of an early production batch not marked for sale — the company’s media relations manager assured us the issue was an anomaly.

Once you get going, the V23 makes a positive impression with its responsive acceleration and refined character. Claimed 0-100km/h is 7.5 seconds. Suspension tuning is on the firmer side, with MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear, rolling on 21/265/45 wheels. The relatively low profile for a vehicle of this kind is noticeable over sharper speed bumps, like the hard twin-strip variety in our parking basement.

Aside from the inevitable wind buffetting against the upright windscreen, the cabin is hushed at freeway speeds. Comfortable seats with ample padding should make extended journeys pleasant. And although the heater proved disappointing, there are no criticisms against the heated seats.

Lack of cubby means the owner's manual lives in the driver's side door. (Brenwin Naidu)

Another feature to highlight is the 540-degree camera system, easily among the best on the market today. Virtually nothing is obscured. Turning left or right at intersections, the vehicle displays a view of the corresponding side, which is reassuring in fast-paced traffic scenarios.

A week into our stint with the vehicle, we used public DC charging infrastructure once. The range is decent enough to keep anxiety at bay, going for a few days of usage between plug-ins.

Unlike an internal combustion engine vehicle, there is no running-in period with an electric car, impacting consumption. Still, it will be interesting to observe the V23’s electricity usage as we put it through different driving patterns, which will include extended freeway journeys.

iCaur V23

ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 422km

422km CURRENT ODOMETER: 700km

700km PRAISES: Lovable looks, good cabin quality, pleasant road manners

Lovable looks, good cabin quality, pleasant road manners GRIPES: Clumsy NFC card system, heater not heating, no cubby, tendency to roll in traffic

Clumsy NFC card system, heater not heating, no cubby, tendency to roll in traffic AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 16kWh/100km

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