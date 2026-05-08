Motoring

Porsche reduces executive board from eight to seven members

Research and development under restructuring to absorb Car IT

Reuters Agency

Reuters

German sports car maker Porsche will reduce the number of divisions on its executive board (Porsche)

German sports car maker Porsche is cutting the number of executive board members to seven from eight as part of a strategic realignment of the company under new CEO Michael Leiters, it said on Thursday.

Under the restructuring, the research and development division will incorporate Car IT from July 1. Sajjad Khan, who oversaw software and infotainment as the board member for Car IT, will no longer serve on the board and will not be replaced, Porsche said.

Both Porsche and its majority-owner Volkswagen are under pressure to cut costs. Porsche is grappling with collapsing sales in China, tariff costs and missteps in its EV transition, which have weighed on profitability.

“Porsche is in a challenging phase of transformation,” supervisory board chairman Wolfgang Porsche said in a statement announcing the move.

Khan “will remain available to Porsche in the future”, the company said in its statement.

Deputy board chairperson Michael Steiner will remain head of the R&D division in its expanded form.

Reuters

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