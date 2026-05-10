Jorge Martin wins French MotoGP as Aprilia secure podium lock-out

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Jorge Martin won the French Grand Prix from seventh on the grid on Sunday to give the Spaniard his first MotoGP race win since 2024.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin won the French Grand Prix from seventh on the grid on Sunday to give the Spaniard his first MotoGP race win since 2024, the year he won the championship.

Martin overtook race leader Marco Bezzecchi with three laps to go and the victory moved him to within one point of his Aprilia teammate in the battle for the riders’ championship.

Ai Ogura came in third for Aprilia’s satellite team Trackhouse to give the Italian manufacturer a podium sweep for the first time in history.

Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez missed the race after fracturing his foot in Saturday’s sprint crash, with the Spaniard also sitting out next weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix as he requires surgery.

South Africa’s Brad Binder did not finish.

Reuters