Lamborghini unveils 795kW Fenomeno Roadster

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In August Lamborghini launched the Fenomeno coupe as the most powerful road car yet, with just 30 units to be built.

This week it unveiled the drop-top Fenomeno Roadster, with an ever more exclusive run of just 15 examples. It is the latest in the Italian brand’s line of open-top Few-Off models, which started with the Reventon Roadster in 2009.

The dramatic two-seater has a plug-in hybrid powertrain which is a tuned version of the one in the Revuelto. It comprises a naturally aspirated 6.5l V12 engine paired with three electric motors — two at the front and one above the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which provide additional electric power and functions such as torque vectoring and regenerative braking.

A total system output of 795kW provides for a 0-100km/h blast in 2.4 seconds and a top speed exceeding 340km/h.

Rollover bars are integrated behind the seats. (LAMBORGHINI)

The Fenomeno Roadster has an aerodynamic package that gives it similar downforce, stability and balance as the coupe. A pair of rollover bars is integrated behind the seats as part of the car’s structural design, flowing smoothly into the Speedster humps.

Lamborghini says the Roadster has a similar level of torsional rigidity to the coupe, with a carbon fibre monocoque and body.

The drop-top has a sculpted, aerodynamically optimised front end with sharp lines, wide air intakes, and a striking hexagonal look. It has wide side sills and air intakes designed to aid engine cooling. The rear has a large diffuser and an active rear wing.

Stopping power is provided by carbon-ceramic brakes, and suspension comprises manually adjustable racing shocks. The Fenomeno rides on Bridgestone Potenza Sport high-performance tyres measuring 265/30 ZRF21 at the front and 355/25 ZRF22 at the rear. Semi-slick Bridgestones are available for track use.