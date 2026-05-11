New Geely E5 Apex Plus gets bigger battery, longer range

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Geely South Africa has expanded its E5 electric SUV range with the addition of the new Apex Plus derivative.

Compared with the regular Apex model on which it is based, the Apex Plus is equipped with a larger 68.39kWh short-blade lithium iron phosphate battery pack, boosting maximum driving range from 410km to 450km.

Unfortunately, it also adds a bit of extra weight, with kerb weight increasing from 1,765kg to 1,815kg. Geely claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.6 seconds, making it 0.5 seconds slower than the standard Apex fitted with the smaller 60.22kWh battery pack.

The larger battery supports AC charging of up to 11kW and DC fast charging of up to 100kW. Plug into the latter and the pack can charge from 30% to 80% in about 20 minutes.

The E5 Apex Plus features a heavily digitalised cabin. (Geely)

Rolling on 19″ alloy wheels, the E5 Apex Plus comes loaded with standard features. Customers can look forward to a 15.4″ touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2″ digital instrument cluster, ventilated and heated front seats with a massage function, voice control, cruise control, automatic LED headlights, a multifunction steering wheel, artificial leather upholstery, a surround-view monitor, rear park distance control, retractable side mirrors and four USB ports (Type-A and Type-C).

Also included are a 1,000W 16-speaker Flyme sound system, a panoramic sunroof, configurable ambient lighting, a head-up display, a powered tailgate and intelligent high-beam control.

Equipped with six airbags, the E5 Apex Plus also features numerous advanced driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, a driver monitoring system, electronic stability control and hill descent control.

The new Geely E5 Apex Plus is priced from R788,888. This includes a six-year/150,000km warranty, a six-year/120,000km service plan and an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty. Further sweetening the deal are a home wall box charger, an emergency charging cable and, if financed through Geely Finance, a R12,000 public charging voucher.