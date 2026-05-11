Revealed: the artists who make you a better – and worse – driver

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The music you listen to behind the wheel could influence how focused – or distracted – you are on the road, according to a new study by UK automotive marketplace Autotrader.

A survey of 1,000 motorists examined in-car listening habits, comparing the artists drivers believe help them stay calm and focused, with previous hazard perception research measuring how different music affects motorists’ ability to spot and react to dangers.

Taylor Swift topped the chart as the most calming artist. (Autotrader U)

Drivers identified Taylor Swift as the most calming artist to listen to while driving, followed by Harry Styles, Eminem, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.

Interestingly, while Swift topped Autotrader’s hazard perception testing with an average score of 60 out of 75, only 14% of surveyed drivers said her music helps them concentrate.

The study suggests her songs may improve focus without drivers necessarily noticing. Tracks such as Anti-Hero and Shake It Off were cited as examples of music with a rhythm and energy level suited to maintaining concentration.

At the other end of the scale, Eminem was named the artist most likely to distract drivers, whether through singalong temptation, emotional engagement or frequent track skipping. Billie Eilish and Beyoncé also featured among the artists respondents considered most distracting.

Despite this, Eminem’s reputation appears divided. He also ranked third among artists drivers said helped them stay calm, with previous hazard perception research giving him a score of 58.5 out of 75, suggesting his music may sharpen focus for some motorists. Men were more likely to find his music calming than women, according to the survey.

The study also highlighted generational differences in listening habits. Nearly two-thirds of drivers aged 18 to 24 said music can sometimes distract them while driving, compared with only 15% of motorists aged 55 and older.

Among younger drivers, Bad Bunny emerged as one of the more distracting artists, particularly among 25–34-year-olds, nearly one in six of whom identified him as disruptive behind the wheel.

Despite acknowledging the potential distraction, younger motorists are the most likely to drive with music playing. Almost nine in 10 drivers aged 18 to 24 said they always or almost always listen to music in the car, compared with 62% of over-55s, whose playlists tend to favour classics from artists such as Bob Dylan, ABBA, The Beatles and Elton John.

TimesLIVE