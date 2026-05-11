Motoring

WATCH | How to keep a 300,000km Mazda 3 running longer

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they advise a viewer on proactive maintenance for a Mazda 3 with more than 300,000km on the clock to help avoid major mechanical failures and costly repairs.

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