Nürburgring feels Verstappen effect as 24-hour race sells out

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Max Verstappen will be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the gruelling 24-hour race.

Max Verstappen’s Nürburgring 24 Hours debut this weekend has triggered so much interest that multi-day tickets have sold out for the first time in the history of the endurance race, organisers said.

Red Bull’s four-time Formula One world champion is making the most of a weekend off from his regular job to pursue his passion and race a Mercedes-AMG GT3 sportscar at the daunting German track.

The 28-year-old Dutch driver will share the Team Verstappen Racing car with Spaniard Dani Juncadella, Frenchman Jules Gounon and Austrian Lucas Auer in the race that starts on Saturday at the “Green Hell”.

“Weekend tickets sold out. For the first time in the history of the ADAC Ravenol 24h Nürburgring,” the circuit’s official X account said.

“There will be no ticket sales at the box office on Saturday. Please do not travel without a valid ticket under any circumstances.”

Verstappen will share his seat with Spaniard Dani Juncadella, Frenchman Jules Gounon and Austrian Lucas Auer. (Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool)

Verstappen, winner of 71 grands prix, has taken part in other races at the Nürburgring to build experience and impressed with his speed in qualifying events.

“The 24h Nürburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now,” Verstappen said when his Red Bull-backed entry was confirmed in March.

Organisers said that while Verstappen’s presence had generated worldwide attention, his participation was only part of the story, with 161 entries making the largest grid in more than 10 years.

The SP9 class in which Verstappen will be competing for overall victory features nine brands: Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche.

The race, held annually since 1970, is over a 25-km loop that combines the Nordschleife layout raced on by Formula One in the 1960s and 70s with the more modern grand prix circuit.

Reuters