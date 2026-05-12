Rossi’s first Grand Prix bike goes on auction

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The Aprilia RS125R was the Italian’s first race-winning bike on the GP stage.

Racing legend Valentino Rossi’s first Grand Prix motorcycle is going on auction.

The Aprilia RS125R was also the Italian’s first race-winning bike on the GP stage, and was ridden by Rossi to first place in the 125cc class at the 1996 Czech Republic Grand Prix as the maiden chequered flag of his 115 Grand Prix victories.

Nicknamed “the Doctor”, Rossi was the most successful bike racer in the MotoGP era and took nine world titles, seven in the premier 500cc/MotoGP class.

The 1996 championship season saw the debut of Rossi, then 17, in Grand Prix motorcycle racing. He had some success in his first year, scoring consistent points and a single win, ultimately finishing his first season in ninth place.

A 17-year old Rossi on the 1996 Czech GP podium celebrating his first win. (RM SOTHEBY'S)

The Aprilia race bike that launched Rossi’s career in GP racing was the same motorcycle offered here, frame number 1291195. The Aprilia RS125R is presented in the preserved livery it wore for Scuderia AGV Aprilia for every race in the 1996 season, adorned with Rossi’s iconic race number “46”.

The bike’s highly tuned 125cc engine — the unit which took Rossi to his first Grand Prix victory — harks back to a golden era of two-stroke junior Grand Prix racing

Sold by the Aprilia racing team to a private owner in January 1997 and retained by the consigning owner since February 2013, the bike is accompanied by factory team sheets that verify each of the bike’s race entries to the 1996 season.

Bidding in the sealed RM Sotheby’s auction in Burgerveen, Netherlands, opens on May 13 and the bike is offered without reserve, but is expected to fetch between €100,000 to €150,000 (R1.9m to R2.9m).