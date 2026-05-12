Toyota, government partners unveil mobile hydrogen refuelling station at NWU

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two unidentified officials at the unveiling of the mobile hydrogen refueller.

Story audio is generated using AI

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), in partnership with the department of science, technology and innovation (DSTI) and Hydrogen South Africa (HySA), has handed over a locally developed mobile hydrogen refuelling station at North-West University (NWU).

The project forms part of the government’s broader efforts to support South Africa’s just energy transition, hydrogen economy and long-term net-zero ambitions, while demonstrating how publicly funded research can be translated into commercial infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

Developed by HySA Infrastructure in collaboration with TSAM, the mobile station is intended to support the growth of hydrogen mobility, particularly in commercial transport applications. It also serves as a demonstration platform for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (EV) technology, including the Toyota Mirai sedan.

For Toyota, the initiative aligns with its multi-pathway strategy towards carbon neutrality, which includes a mix of technologies such as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and fuel cell EVs, depending on regional needs and use cases.

The mobile station is intended to support the growth of hydrogen mobility, particularly in commercial transport applications. (Toyota)

“Hydrogen is an important part of Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy for achieving carbon neutrality,” said Anton Smalberger, senior manager for new energy business development at TSAM.

“This milestone is not only about new technology but also about building a viable hydrogen ecosystem that is safe, standards-compliant and suitable for South African conditions. As a company, we are happy to support the government’s goals towards the decarbonisation of the transport sector.”

According to the project partners, the hydrogen refueller was developed using local engineering expertise and complies with 42 international and South African standards, with the aim of supporting future commercial applications.

Speaking at the handover, DSTI director-general Mlungisi Cele said the project demonstrated how publicly funded research could be translated into infrastructure that supports industrial development, skills creation and energy security while contributing to the decarbonisation of key sectors of the economy.

The launch also included the opening of a rapid prototyping, testing and training facility at NWU, intended to strengthen South Africa’s hydrogen research and innovation capabilities and support the development of green hydrogen technologies.

“Hydrogen commercialisation requires collaboration, patience and credibility,” said Smalberger. “This project demonstrates that South Africa can move from research to reality and that Toyota is committed to being part of that journey in support of the country’s just energy transition.”