Europe leads EV surge with 27% sales jump

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In Europe, registrations of new battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles climbed 27% to about 400,000 units in April.

Global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) rose for a second consecutive month in April as high petrol prices kept steering buyers away from combustion-engine cars, data from consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) showed on Wednesday.

Registrations of new battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles rose 6% from a year earlier to 1.6-million in April, a proxy for sales, though they fell 9% from March’s record monthly high, BMI said.

“Demand continues to be supported by policy incentives, rising petrol prices, and growing Chinese OEM [original equipment manufacturer] presence,” BMI said in a statement.

Governments kept measures in place to limit fuel prices after war in the Middle East disrupted a major shipping route for oil.

In Europe, registrations climbed 27% to about 400,000 units in April, while countries in the European Economic Area and Switzerland have committed nearly €200bn (about R3.9-trillion) to their EV ecosystem, a recent study showed.

The global picture, however, was uneven.

In China, April registrations fell 8% from a year earlier to roughly 850,000 vehicles after support for auto trade-ins was withdrawn and a tax break on EV purchases expired.

Even so, Chinese manufacturers expanded abroad, with exports topping 400,000 EVs in April alone and total vehicle exports reaching nearly 1.4-million units in the first four months of 2026, more than double a year earlier.

In North America, registrations dropped 28% to 120,000 units in April after the end of a US tax credit scheme and proposals by President Donald Trump’s administration to further ease carbon dioxide emissions rules. Mexico stood out, with sales up nearly 50% this year, while Canada’s 7% decline is expected to reverse after a new incentive programme.

Chinese brands are also gaining ground in Europe despite European Union tariffs: 22% of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids sold there in the first four months of 2026 were made in China, up from 19% a year earlier, BMI data showed.

Reuters