Global NCAP slams outgoing Toyota Starlet over crash safety result

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The outgoing version of the Toyota Starlet has received a zero-star adult occupant protection rating in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsforAfrica crash tests.

The outgoing version of the Toyota Starlet has received a zero-star adult occupant protection rating in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsforAfrica crash tests. Child occupant protection was rated at three stars.

Built in India and widely sold in South Africa, the entry-level Starlet hatchback tested was fitted with only two airbags. An updated version introduced locally in September 2025 now comes standard with six airbags across the range.

Global NCAP said it has anonymously purchased examples of the updated model for further testing and plans to soon compare the safety performance of both versions.

More than 20,000 South Africans bought the Starlet before the six-airbag upgrade, Global NCAP said.

“This is a shocking zero-star result from Toyota,” said Global NCAP CEO Richard Woods.

“The Starlet, one of the most popular cars sold in South Africa, had an unstable body shell and poor head and chest protection, both of which are a serious concern.

“Toyota has updated the model in the South African market and it now comes with additional safety features fitted as standard. We welcome this improvement and will test the revised model very soon.”

The #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign is a partnership between the Global New Car Assessment Programme and the Automobile Association of South Africa. Vehicles are anonymously purchased in South Africa, shipped to Europe and subjected to global-standard crash tests.

The campaign was established to highlight disparities in vehicle safety standards between countries with mandatory crash-testing regimes and those without them. Global NCAP said manufacturers can sell vehicles in markets such as South Africa with lower levels of safety equipment and structural protection than equivalent models sold in countries with stricter crash test regulations, including Germany and Japan.