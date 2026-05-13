New Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X arrives with all the extras

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The Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tyres.

Ineos has unveiled the new flagship Grenadier Trialmaster X.

Designed for buyers who don’t want to waste time poring over an options list, this range-topper comes fully loaded from the factory.

Available in both Station Wagon and Quartermaster pick-up body styles, the Trialmaster X rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tyres.

Front and rear locking differentials come standard, along with high-load electrical preparation and a raised air intake. Buyers can also look forward to safari windows, privacy glass and a lockable spare-wheel storage box.

Finished in Scottish White as standard and adorned with exclusive Trialmaster X badging, it is also available in three additional colours: Devil Red, Magic Mushroom and Donny Grey.

Inside, passengers can enjoy black or two-tone grey-and-black leather upholstery, heated front seats, a premium sound system and carpet floor mats.

Now available to order in the UK, the Trialmaster X Station Wagon is priced at £75,195 (R1,670,521), while the Quartermaster costs £75,010 (R1,666,626).