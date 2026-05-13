Nissan forecasts $1bn-plus profit with relatively modest Iran war impact

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Like other carmakers, Nissan faces pressure from US tariffs and fierce competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers in Europe and elsewhere.

Nissan on Wednesday forecast an operating profit of more than $1bn for the year to end-March 2027, saying it expected a relatively modest hit from the Iran war and an increasing impact from cost-cutting.

The conflict was likely to hurt this year’s operating profit forecast of ¥200bn (R20.9bn) by less than ¥15bn, the Japanese carmaker said, adding that the estimate only covered the first half of the business year.

CEO Ivan Espinosa said the Yokohama-based company can ship a “good amount” of volume to the Middle East, despite the bottlenecks the war has caused to transport flows.

“We found routes to deliver product,” Espinosa said, adding that Nissan expected a sales reduction of about 19,000 vehicles in the first half of its business year due to the conflict.

That is far less than the amount flagged by Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker. Last week it said the effects of the Iran war would cost it about $4.3bn in the current financial year.

Nissan expects purchasing-related cost cuts and steps in manufacturing to provide a solid boost to this year’s profit, while raw material prices are likely to be a drag.

The bigger risk that Nissan, Toyota and other Japanese carmakers face from the conflict comes from the wider impact it could have on the global economy, particularly in the Asian market, said Julie Boote, an auto analyst at Pelham Smithers Associates.

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa told reporters that the Japanese carmaker can ship a ‘good amount' of volume to the Middle East, despite the bottlenecks the war has caused to transport flows. (Issei Kato)

“There are no Japanese automakers who have included that in their forecast,” she said. “They still seem to be quite upbeat about the level of demand from Asia.”

Nissan reported a profit of ¥58bn for the year ended in March, slightly better than an upwardly revised ¥50bn forecast published late last month.

The company booked the profit on improved cost performance and a one-off boost tied to US emissions regulations that offset a hit from Washington’s tariffs.

Analysts expected Nissan to report a fiscal year loss of ¥60bn, according to a survey by LSEG. In the same period a year earlier, it reported a profit of ¥69.8bn.

Like other carmakers, Nissan faces pressure from US tariffs and fierce competition from Chinese electric vehicles in Europe and elsewhere.

It said US tariffs dragged profit down by ¥286bn in the past financial year.

Espinosa is trying to return Nissan to steady growth after years of turmoil by cutting jobs, manufacturing sites and the number of cars in its line-up.