The new SVI Max Recon 6X6 is one angry Land Cruiser

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The SVI Max Recon demonstrates the adaptability of the long-running Land Cruiser for specialised applications.

South African armoured vehicle specialist SVI Engineering has revealed the new Max Recon, a 6x6 tactical vehicle based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series.

Developed for military use and/or the Zombie Apocalypse, the Max Recon is a rapid-deployment derivative of SVI’s Max 3 and is not available to private buyers, requiring special end-user certification for purchase. While civilian ownership is off the table, the project demonstrates the adaptability of the long-running Land Cruiser for specialised applications.

The Max Recon can be fitted with an array of weapons such as a ZU-23 autocannon, 14.5mm anti-aircraft weapon, automated Scorpion mortar systems, and a 107mm rocket launcher. (SVI)

The Max Recon has been upgraded from a conventional two-axle layout to a three-axle configuration. According to SVI, the additional axle increases carrying capacity while improving off-road capability in demanding terrain.

The vehicle uses the company’s in-house 6x6 conversion system, offering selectable 6x2, 6x4 and full 6x6 drive modes. A bogie suspension setup improves stability and wheel articulation off-road, while locally manufactured heavy-duty rear differential casings retain Toyota components to simplify servicing and maintenance.

Designed as a five-seat tactical vehicle, the Max Recon is intended for rapid deployment, reconnaissance, battlefield support and deep-infiltration missions.

Protection comes in the form of B6-rated ballistic armour, including shielding for the engine bay, firewall and roof. SVI says the roof protection was designed with drone threats in mind. The split windscreen features B6-grade glass and can be folded flat, while a front-mounted weapon interface for the co-driver enables forward-firing capability.

The modular design also allows for multiple weapons configurations. A turret mounting interface is integrated into the roof, while weapon mounts are positioned at each door aperture. Composite half-doors with quick-release hinges can be removed quickly, and the vehicle can either be enclosed with a canvas cover for lower-risk operations or equipped with full armoured doors when additional protection is needed.

The Max Recon is intended for rapid deployment, reconnaissance, battlefield support and deep-infiltration missions. (SVI)

SVI says the platform has been engineered for rapid reconfiguration depending on mission requirements. Current configurations include reconnaissance, drone operations, and support for systems such as a ZU-23 autocannon, 14.5mm anti-aircraft gun, automated Scorpion mortar systems, and a 107mm rocket launcher.

The Max Recon can also accommodate communications, command-and-control and electronic warfare systems, including signal-jamming equipment. SVI says future developments could include a 120mm mortar system and additional anti-drone technologies.

Mission-specific modifications can be completed using basic tools and lifting equipment, allowing the vehicle to be adapted at short notice, according to the company.

Pricing for the SVI Max Recon is available on application.

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