Armoured Mobility named official Volkswagen SA armouring partner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Armoured Mobility has been confirmed as an official armouring partner of Volkswagen South Africa, with the announcement made at the 2026 NAMPO Harvest Day, currently under way in Bothaville in the Free State.

The partnership sees Armoured Mobility formally recognised as an approved converter partner for Volkswagen vehicles in South Africa, with the company now listed on the carmaker’s website.

Armoured Mobility has previously developed armoured versions of several Volkswagen models, with the Amarok described by the company as one of its most requested platforms for customers seeking added protection.

“Volkswagen has a strong reputation in South Africa for building vehicles that are capable, refined and trusted across both lifestyle and commercial environments,” said Armoured Mobility GM Nabeel Khan. “For us, becoming a Volkswagen South Africa armouring partner is a proud milestone because it allows us to combine that proven vehicle platform with our specialist armouring expertise.”

“The Amarok, in particular, has become one of the standout vehicles for our clients. It offers the strength, comfort and road presence expected from a premium double cab, while giving us an excellent foundation to integrate discreet B4 and B6 protection without compromising the vehicle’s character.”

Armoured Mobility currently offers the Volkswagen Amarok 2.3T Double Cab PanAmericana 4Motion with certified B6 discreet armour. While B4 protection is aimed at everyday security and designed to withstand most handgun threats, B6 protection offers increased ballistic resistance against rifle fire.

The Amarok package includes B6-rated ballistic glass, reinforced A-, B- and C-pillars, an armoured firewall, roof and front fenders, as well as full cabin protection. Other features include run-flat steel-band tyres and a push-to-talk intercom system.

According to the company, lightweight ballistic steel and glass are used to retain the vehicle’s practicality and factory-like appearance.

“For many clients, especially in South Africa, safety is no longer a luxury conversation,” said Khan. “It is a practical requirement. The challenge is to provide that safety without taking away the comfort, usability and confidence people expect from a premium vehicle. That is where the Amarok performs exceptionally well.”

The partnership comes amid continued interest in armoured civilian vehicles in South Africa, particularly among buyers seeking discreet protection in premium passenger and double-cab vehicles.

TimesLIVE