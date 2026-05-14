FIA may allow Honda extra $19m for engine upgrades

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Honda has replaced Mercedes as Aston Martin’s supplier in an exclusive arrangement that has produced results far below expectations.

Aston Martin’s partner Honda, whose 2026 engine lags far behind that of rival Formula One manufacturers, could be allowed to spend $19m (about R312.5m) more on development after next week’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The governing FIA published an explanation on Wednesday of how Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) would be applied following the end of the first review period post-Montreal.

ADUO provides an opportunity for a manufacturer to upgrade its power unit during a season if it is at least 2% behind the best-performing one.

The FIA’s single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis described it as a cost cap relief mechanism.

“It’s not a magic bullet, or like, the FIA is handing out brownie points to somebody who’s behind. It simply provides them with leeway to develop their power unit within the framework laid out by the technical regulations,” he said.

Far below expectations

Formula One entered a new engine era this season, with Honda replacing Mercedes as Aston Martin’s supplier in an exclusive arrangement that has produced results far below expectations.

The regulations state that a manufacturer:

2-4% behind will get allowances up to $3m;

from 4-6%, it is up to $4.65m;

6-8%, up to $6.35m; and

8-10%, up to $8m.

For a deficit of more than 10%, in addition to an allowance of up to $11m, there is the additional chance for 2026 of up to $8m of cost cap from future periods being anticipated to support development.

Mercedes, winners of all four grands prix so far, have the best engine. (Mark Sutton - Formula 1)

The season is divided into three periods — races 1-6, 7-12 and 13-18 — during which engine performance will be analysed to determine whether a manufacturer might qualify for ADUO.

The first period has since been adjusted following the cancellation of April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The second period will now be races 6-11 (Monaco to Hungary) and 12-18 (Netherlands to Mexico).

Mercedes, winners of all four grands prix so far, have the best engine, but team boss Toto Wolff has warned of potential ‘gamesmanship’ and emphasised that the principle of ADUO was to let struggling teams catch up but not leapfrog rivals.

“As it seems for me, there’s one engine manufacturer that has a problem, and we need to help. And then all the others are pretty much in the same ballpark,” the Austrian said last month.

“So I would be very surprised, actually, and disappointed if ADUO decisions that were done would come up with any interferences into the competitive pecking order as it stands at the moment.”

Aston Martin struggled to complete a race distance at the start of the season, with the car also suffering from excessive vibration.

Miami, race 4, was the first time in 2026 that both Aston Martins went the distance, with Fernando Alonso 15th and Lance Stroll 17th of 18 finishers.

Reuters