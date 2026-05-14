Honda posts first annual loss on $9bn EV writedown

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Honda posted its first annual loss in nearly 70 years as a listed company on Thursday.

Honda posted its first annual loss in nearly 70 years as a listed company on Thursday, hit by US tariffs and more than $9bn (R147.8bn) in costs to restructure its EV business.

Its operating loss totalled ¥414.3bn (R43.2bn) for the year to end-March, compared with a median estimate of a ¥315.6bn (R32.8bn) loss in a poll of 22 analysts by LSEG and a ¥1.2-trillion (R124.9bn) profit a year earlier.

Japan’s second-largest carmaker booked total EV-related losses of ¥1.45-trillion (R150.9bn) for the business year to end-March and expected to face additional costs of ¥500bn (R52bn) for the year just started.

The company still expects to return to profitability this year, forecasting a ¥500bn (R52bn) profit on cost-reduction measures and its profitable motorcycle business.

“The motorcycle business will expand production capacity in India and aim for record-high sales of 22.8-million units,” Honda said in an earnings statement.

Strong sales in India and Brazil enabled its motorcycle business to achieve record-high sales volume and operating profit in the fiscal year to end-March, helping the firm cushion the impact of a bruising EV business writedown as well as sliding car sales in key markets including China.

The company expected rising material prices, including the impact of the Middle East conflict, would cause a ¥313bn (R32.5bn) hit to its operating profit in the current fiscal year.

Reuters