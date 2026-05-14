Katherine Legge becomes first woman to try Indy-Nascar double

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Katherine Legge is competing in the Indy 500 and flies directly to the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, which starts a few hours later.

Katherine Legge plans to race in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600, which would make her the first female driver to complete the “Double” if successful on May 24.

The Double calls for a driver to compete in two premier races, covering 1,770km with barely a moment to spare between the Indy and Nascar Cup Series races. Five drivers have previously attempted the double since John Andretti hatched the idea and completed it in 1994 for AJ Foyt Racing.

“Very few drivers get the opportunity to attempt ‘the Double’, and I do not take that opportunity lightly,” Legge said. “This challenge is about pushing through perceived limits, betting on yourself, taking risks, and trying to do something unique. I am so incredibly grateful to e.l.f. Cosmetics for believing in what this moment represents and for building a community around it.”

Legge, 45, is competing in the Indy 500 in the No 11 — also for AJ Foyt Racing — and flies directly to No 78 for Live Fast Motorsports in the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, which starts a few hours later. She has entered and qualified for five previous Indy 500 starts and is the only woman in the field in 2026.

Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson (2024, 2025) have attempted the Double.

Janet Guthrie failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in 1976 and immediately travelled to Charlotte to make her Nascar Cup debut as the first woman to compete on a Nascar superspeedway in what was known at the time as the World 600.

Legge started the Cup Series event at Watkins Glen International on May 10 and finished 35th out of the 40-car field. She first raced in the Nascar Cup Series in 2025.

Reuters