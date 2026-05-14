Nascar’s Chicago Street Race could return in 2027

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Nascar is making inroads toward bringing the Cup Series back to downtown Chicago, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

While there is still plenty of road ahead in terms of the conversation, the outlet cited sources as saying that optimism is growing toward the Chicago Street Race being included in Nascar’s 2027 schedule. Nascar’s three-year contract with Chicago ended in 2025.

From 2023-25, drivers in the Nascar Cup Series and Xfinity Series raced along a 12-turn, 3.54km course around Grant Park.

Talks heading into last year’s event centered around finding a better date in the future for the race’s return. It previously was held over the Fourth of July weekend, which is troublesome as it requires a shutdown of city streets.

“Our goal is for the Chicago Street Race to return in 2027 with an event that further enhances the experience for residents and visitors alike, as we work together towards a new potential date, shorter build schedule, and additional tourism draws,” Nascar-appointed Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese said in an open letter last July.

Nascar released the following statement last July with regard to pausing the race: “Thank you for all that you have done to make the Nascar Chicago Street Race one of the most iconic events in global sports.

“Following the success of the first three years, the Chicago Street Race will hit pause in 2026 to afford us the time necessary to work collaboratively with the City of Chicago to explore a new potential date to develop a plan that further optimises operational efficiencies, with a goal to return to the streets of Chicago in 2027.

“Together, we have built and grown an expanded community of fans that consists of longtime Nascar enthusiasts and first-time racegoers from around the globe, and for that we are immensely grateful. Thank you for the continued support — and we look forward to seeing you at the races.”

Shane van Gisbergen of New Zealand sandwiched victories at the race in Chicago around Alex Bowman’s win in 2024.

Reuters