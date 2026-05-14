Refreshed Ford Everest goes on sale in SA

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The Ford Everest range has a new entry-level Active model, and the top-tier Platinum gets new Acacia green paint.

Ford Southern Africa has debuted the Everest range, updated for 2026. The seven-seat SUV now offers a wider range of trim models, specifications and drivetrain options.

The refreshed line-up kicks off with the new entry-level Everest Active, which replaces the previous XLT and is powered by the new 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, benefitting from the fitment of a timing chain for improved durability and producing outputs of 125kW and 405Nm.

It’s available as a two-wheel drive version or a part-time four-wheel drive model and equipped as standard with a 10-speed automatic gearbox updated with new software. The 4x2 model has four drive modes: Normal, Eco, Tow Haul and Slippery. The 4x4 gains Mud, Ruts and Sand modes and a locking rear differential for off-road applications.

Power-fold rear seats are now available in the top Everest models. (Travis Goodin)

The standard features list in the new Active includes adaptive cruise control, lane centring and lane keeping systems, road edge detection, a driver impairment monitor, ABS, electronic stability programme, six airbags, and front and rear parking sensors with a rear camera.

Amenities include keyless entry, push-button start, manually adjustable and cloth-covered seats, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch colour touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection, and zone lighting and puddle lamps inside the heated exterior mirrors.

Exterior features include body-coloured bumpers, black roof rails and side steps, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlamps with automatic activation and high-beam switching. The 4x4 Active gets underbody protection.

Step up to the Everest Sport, and you get a 184kW/600Nm 3.0l V6 diesel engine with permanent four-wheel drive, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, blind spot detection with trailer coverage, a powered tailgate, a 400W inverter, a windscreen-mounted USB port, electric seats in front, full leather upholstery and the Pro Trailer Back-up Assist.

The Sport model also retains a black-painted radiator grille, bumpers, mirrors, door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels, including the distinctive and exclusive Blue Lightning body paint option.

The Ford Everest Tremor with unique suspension and General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres and an extra 26mm of ground clearance is coming to SA late in 2026. (Ford)

The V6 diesel-powered Everest Wildtrak steps up with a black front bumper, raised roof racks, Matrix LED headlamps, adjustable ambient lighting and a black roof lining. The third-row seats now have a power-folding function, while the top-tier Everest Platinum continues largely unchanged except for new wheel-lip mouldings with painted flares and the addition of the new Acacia Green paint colour.

Ford Southern Africa also announced the more rugged Everest Tremor and Ranger Super Duty models are earmarked for local entry in Q4 and sometime in 2027, respectively.

Updated Ford Everest pricing