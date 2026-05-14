Toyota celebrates record-setting Hilux gathering at Nampo

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Toyota SA has reclaimed the record for the largest gathering of Hilux vehicles after 1,545 examples assembled at the 2026 Nampo Harvest Day on Thursday.

This total surpasses the previous benchmark of 1,440 Hilux vehicles, with Toyota previously holding the record following an earlier gathering at Atlantis Dunes in Cape Town.

The gathering was part of Toyota’s inaugural Hilux Showcase at Nampo, Bothaville, where owners and enthusiasts gathered to mark the occasion.

“The record-breaking celebration was an incredibly memorable day,” says senior vice-president sales and marketing at Toyota SA Motors, Leon Theron.

Toyota's Leon Theron said the record-breaking celebration was an incredibly memorable day. (Toyota)

“We set sights on making history and our Hilux community rallied behind us from across South Africa. This event wasn’t just about the record-breaking attempts, it was about honouring the enduring legacy of the Hilux and the strong community that surrounds it. We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support of our community in helping us achieve this historic milestone.”

Toyota said one of the oldest vehicles at the event dated back to the early 1970s, while another Hilux on display had clocked up more than one million kilometres.

The carmaker also used the event to hand over prizes to participants, with Hendrik Coetzee winning a new-generation Hilux Xtra Cab, including insurance and accessories, through a draw open to those who took part in the record attempt.

Toyota said it also conducted four additional Guinness World Record attempts during the event, with the results still subject to official adjudication.

TimesLIVE