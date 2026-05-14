Toyota Fortuner loses ground in South Africa as smaller used cars gain momentum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Fortuner slipped to sixth in March before falling another place to seventh in April 2026.

The latest used car data from AutoTrader points to a shift in South Africa’s used car market, with smaller, more affordable vehicles gaining momentum as rising running costs shape buying behaviour.

One of the clearest signs of this shift is the Toyota Fortuner, which has historically held fifth place among South Africa’s top-selling used vehicles. The large SUV slipped to sixth in March before falling another place to seventh in April 2026, recording 598 used sales last month. Its decline comes as more affordable hatchbacks and compact SUVs gain momentum among cost-conscious buyers.

This does not necessarily point to a long-term decline for the Fortuner, which remains South Africa’s most popular used SUV. Should fuel prices stabilise and consumer pressure ease, the model may regain lost ground in the months ahead. For now, however, rising running costs appear to be making larger SUVs harder to justify for some used car buyers, particularly when smaller hatchbacks and compact crossovers offer lower fuel bills and overall ownership costs.

Top 10 sold used models in April 2026. (AutoTrader)

That trend is reflected in the strong year-on-year growth made by compact models. The Hyundai Grand i10 saw sales climb by 74.6% year on year to 557 units in April, while the Suzuki Swift recorded a 66.1% increase, with 789 units sold. Both models offer relatively low purchase prices and running costs, making them attractive options in a tighter consumer environment.

The Toyota Corolla Cross also continued to gain traction, with sales rising 47.7% year on year to 644 units. Its growth points to sustained demand for compact SUVs that offer a balance between practicality, fuel efficiency and modern features, without the higher running costs associated with larger SUVs.

However, the market is not moving away from larger vehicles entirely. Bakkies remain dominant, with the Ford Ranger retaining its position as South Africa’s best-selling used vehicle in April 2026. The Ranger recorded 1,706 sales, while the Toyota Hilux followed in second place with 1,329 units.

The Grand i10 saw sales climb by +74.6% YoY to 557 units in April. (Supplied)

That resilience highlights the continued strength of the bakkie market, where buyers are often drawn to versatility, durability and workhorse capability. For many South Africans, bakkies remain practical business and lifestyle tools, helping them hold their place at the top of the used vehicle charts despite broader affordability concerns.

The Fortuner’s slide does not remove it from the list of South Africa’s most in-demand used vehicles, but it does show how quickly buyer priorities can shift when running costs come under pressure.

For now, April’s numbers suggest buyers are still willing to spend on vehicles that serve a clear purpose, whether that is the workhorse appeal of a bakkie or the lower running costs of a compact hatchback. Larger SUVs are still desirable, but in the current market, value and efficiency are carrying more weight.