LONG-TERM WRAP | Bidding farewell to our Ford Everest Platinum

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The Everest is as comfortable in the suburbs as it is in the bundus.

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How quickly things can change. All it takes are utterances and decisions by global actors, and suddenly a huge fuel price hike hits budgets like a punch to the gut. Totally beyond your control.

In our third update on the Ford Everest Platinum we observed that R1,000 gives about 44l of diesel, just more than half a tank, the total capacity being 80l. At the time (November 2025), the local retailer we frequented charged about R22.72/l.

At the current inland price per litre for 50 PPM (R31.38), it costs R1,380.72 to get the same 44l. A full tank will set you back about R2,510 — and it used to be in the region of R1,817.

The wagon-esque design offers a third seating row and capacious boot. (Brenwin Naidu)

Not a great time to be the operator of any diesel-engined steed, let alone one with a hulking V6 motor. And in light of this, owners of ladder-frame sport-utilities such as the Ford Everest may be toying with the idea of a hybridised option, of which there are many to be had if you go the Chinese route.

Horses for courses, as they say: the ilk of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero offer advantages where off-road ability, space and perceived solidity are concerned. The psychological assurance of being at the helm of something so tall, wide and on bakkie-based architecture removes a great deal of stress from living in the pothole-infested settings of Johannesburg.

Our six-month stint with the Everest Platinum drew to an end recently. That prompted the customary farewell and stocktake of its abilities, and points for improvement. Use the search bar for easy reference of each detailed monthly update published during the extended test.

The business area of the Everest is a fine place to pass the miles. (Brenwin Naidu)

Last week you may have caught our first drive impressions of the updated Ranger in 2.3 EcoBoost guise. The Everest will also be treated to a series of enhancements this year and will match those powertrain revisions applied to the pickup sibling.

It’s a good thing the 3.0 V6 diesel remains part of the line-up. Aside from the added fuel bills, this motor has been the subject of much praise during our tenure. Its overall tractability, low-stress performance at freeway speeds, a groundswell of torque when leant on and acceptable fuel economy make it a well-suited power source for the bulky Everest.

We put the car through a cycle of usage the average, family-minded buyer is likely to encounter. That included plenty of stop-go town commuting, freeway mileage (plus a stint down the well-beaten N3), off-road usage as a guest of the Ford Adventure Club, and, most recently, the obligatory Gerotek test.

Okay, well, you and your family are unlikely to take a day trip to Gerotek anytime soon, but the insights gleaned (0-100km/h test; suspension punishment) will be useful in any case.

We loved the silky, smooth power delivery of the V6, but loathed filling it up. (Brenwin Naidu)

As the mercury drops and the trees flail in winter bluster, we will miss certain creature comforts of the Everest, such as its heated steering wheel — strong enough to be felt through gloves — equally toasty heated seats and supple black leather upholstery.

Another perk is being able to pre-heat (or cool) the cabin via the FordPass smartphone app, enabling remote starting. There are other conveniences that digitally savvy buyers will appreciate, like being able to book a service without having to call the dealership.

What about the issues encountered? They were minor. The first gripe mentioned in our introductory update was not much of an issue per se — just a comment about reluctance to juice up that 80l tank.

Oh, if only we had known how good we had it then (September 2025). Aside from that, there was the noisy honk made when locking (we later learned how to deactivate it), a complaint about keeping the Snowflake Paint clean, and a sunroof shade that fluttered when the vehicle was driven with opened windows. Nothing terrible in the bigger scheme of things.

SYNC4 infotainment remains among the best in the business. (Brenwin Naidu)

Allow me to contrast that with some of the niggles we had when we did a long-term test of the previous generation Ford Everest, back in 2022.

The front brake discs warped, the 10-speed automatic was described as “ponderous” by my esteemed colleague Thomas Falkiner, and there was an intermittent noise from the A-pillar, ostensibly due to loose trim.

If the recurring complaint with this current V6 Everest pertained to a factor beyond the manufacturer’s control (the price of fuel), it is clear better work was done on the quality-control front, between old and new. Credit where it is due — good job Ford.

Long-term update wrap-up | Ford Everest Platinum 3.0TD V6 4WD

Odometer on delivery: 300km

Odomoter on return: 5,000km

Praises: Meaty V6 diesel, luxurious cabin, digital amenities, formidable looks, go-anywhere capability, does not flinch at potholes.

Gripes: Diesel prices and that flimsy sunroof shade.

Average consumption: 10.9l/100km (six-month average)

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