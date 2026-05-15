New Caterham Seven Nürburgring Edition celebrates 100 years of iconic circuit

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The limited edition model incorporates Nürburgring branding and is offered in three colours linked to the circuit.

British sports carmaker Caterham has unveiled the Seven Nürburgring Edition, a limited-run model created to mark 100 years of the famed German racing circuit.

Just 100 examples will be produced globally, with availability depending on market. The special edition is based on either the Seven 420R or Seven 340R, and pricing in the UK starts at £48,995 (R1,090,177).

The Nürburgring Edition features a bespoke suspension set-up developed exclusively for the model by Bilstein. Caterham says the suspension was engineered around the demands of the Nürburgring and refined using Bilstein’s vertical dynamics test rig to balance road and track performance.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.0l Ford Duratec engine producing 157kW at 7,600rpm and 203Nm at 6,300rpm. Paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, the lightweight sports car has a claimed power-to-weight ratio of 280kW/tonne, while sprinting from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reaching a top speed of 218km/h.

The front features a Nürburgring mesh grille. (Caterham)

Visually, the limited edition incorporates Nürburgring branding and is offered in three colours linked to the circuit: Verkehrsrot (Traffic Red), Achatgrau (Agate Grey) and Basaltgrau (Basalt Grey), though buyers can also specify bespoke paint finishes should they wish.

Exterior upgrades include a red track-day roll bar, Nürburgring mesh grille, 620-style nose cone with carbon aero whiskers, carbon front wings and a gunmetal grey chassis finish. The car also receives black exterior detailing, a composite aero screen and LED rear light clusters.

Inside, the Nürburgring theme continues with leather seats featuring circuit embroidery and red stitching, alongside carbon interior panels, four-point harnesses and sequential shift lights.

Each of the 100 units will also feature an individually numbered plaque.