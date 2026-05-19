Alexander Rossi evaluated at hospital after Indy 500 practice crash

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Alexander Rossi, an IndyCar veteran from California seeking his first win at the sport’s crown jewel race, earned the No 2 starting spot in the 33-car grid when qualifying wrapped Sunday

Alexander Rossi was transported to a local hospital for evaluation after a crash with Pato O’Ward during an Indianapolis 500 practice run on Monday.

Rossi, 34, was able to get out of his car without assistance, as were O’Ward and fellow driver Romain Grosjean. IndyCar’s medical director Julia Vaizer told reporters that Rossi was alert and in good spirits.

Rossi collided with a wall and had two wheels of his car leave the ground during a spinout, with O’Ward later making contact while trying to avoid the accident.

“I saw Rossi spinning, and it’s really tough to stop these cars, especially in the middle of a corner when you smash the brake,” O’Ward told Fox Sports and other outlets. “It’s obviously very heavy rearward [where the hybrid is located] and didn’t really have a lot of stopping power with how we all run the brakes.”

Rossi, an IndyCar veteran from California seeking his first win at the sport’s crown jewel race, earned the No 2 starting spot in the 33-car grid when qualifying wrapped on Sunday. Now he may need to go to a backup car, provided he is healthy enough to race at all.

There will be no more track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway until Friday, with the race set for Sunday in its normal Memorial Day weekend slot.

Reuters