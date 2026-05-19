Bosch wins contract to supply Mercedes with electric motors

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Bosch will supply a large number of electric motors to Mercedes-Benz for the carmaker’s next generation of EVs.

German car parts supplier Bosch said on Tuesday it will supply a large number of electric motors to Mercedes-Benz for the premium carmaker’s next generation of EVs under a contract set to run into the 2030s.

The Stuttgart-based supplier said the deal was part of a number of partnerships underscoring Bosch’s progress in the field of electromobility despite price pressures and diverging markets.

“This new contract reinforces our long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz and demonstrates that we are able to successfully apply our expertise even in technologically challenging projects,” Markus Heyn, head of Bosch’s mobility division, said.

Bosch and Mercedes would not give a value for the deal.

Reuters