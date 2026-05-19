INTERVIEW | Five questions with Chery South Africa CEO Tony Liu

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Tony Liu says Chery's competitiveness comes from listening to South African customers and delivering products that meet their needs.

For decades, South Africa’s passenger car market has been dominated by legacy brands, but a changing consumer landscape may be reshaping the pecking order.

After Chery Group (Chery, Jetour, Omoda & Jaecoo) outsold Volkswagen Group locally for the first time during the first quarter of 2026 (16,094 units versus 13,980 units), CEO Tony Liu says the milestone reflects more than a short-term sales spike, pointing instead to what he believes is a structural shift in how South Africans are choosing cars.

In this interview with TimesLIVE Motoring, Liu unpacks the factors driving Chery’s growth, the rise of Chinese brands and why he believes the local market is at a potential inflection point.

The Tiggo 4 line remains Chery’s top-selling model locally. (CHERY)

1. For the first time, Chery Group has outsold Volkswagen Group in South Africa. Do you see this as a one-off result driven by current market conditions, or the beginning of a structural shift in the local industry?

Chery’s performance is not something we see as a one-off result or short-term spike. It reflects consistent growth, driven by strong products, high specification levels, and clear value for South African customers.

And the sales numbers support that. Chery grew, in terms of sales, every month from January to April 2026, rising from 2,258 units in January to 2,462 in April (our strongest sales month of the year). Year to date, the brand has sold 9,422 vehicles, with the Tiggo 4 line accounting for 7,193 of those units. It remains Chery’s top-selling model locally, with 1,871 units sold in April alone, when, coincidentally, it was also the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country.

It’s worth mentioning that this momentum applies to the wider Chery Group in South Africa, which includes Chery, Omoda & Jaecoo, as well as the recently introduced Lepas and iCaur. Earlier this year, Omoda & Jaecoo surpassed 20,000 cumulative sales since launching in South Africa, for example. Together with new brands such as iCaur, our expansive product line-up will give the group a broader presence across key segments, including new energy and hybrid mobility.

We’re fully aware that monthly rankings will move, but the broader trend is clear: South African customers are responding to brands that offer design, technology, value and substance. For Chery, this is less about sales results and more about a structural shift in consideration, and we believe the group is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth.

Chery is planning to produce NEVs such as the Jaecoo J7 SHS at its Rosslyn plant in future. (JAECOO)

2. Some analysts are comparing this moment to the post-1970s oil crisis, when Japanese brands reshaped global markets. Do you think Chinese brands are at a similar inflection point in South Africa – and if so, what’s driving that shift?

There are certainly parallels, particularly because consumer behaviour is again being shaped by cost of ownership and fuel prices, efficiency, and the need for vehicles that make financial sense over the long term. But the context today is rather different. This is not only a reaction to one external shock; rather, it’s a broader shift towards new technologies, greater efficiency, and products that better reflect how people use their vehicles.

That is where Chinese brands, and Chery in particular, are well-positioned. China has become one of the global leaders in new energy vehicles (NEVs), and Chery Group has invested heavily in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery, and NEV technologies. In South Africa, we are already seeing growing interest through technologies that are already in the market, including Chery’s CSH hybrid and plug-in hybrid products, as well as Omoda & Jaecoo’s SHS models. In the first quarter of 2026, Chery Group recorded 1,129 NEV sales across Chery CSH and Omoda & Jaecoo SHS products, representing 25% of South Africa’s NEV market.

Consumers are the ones driving this change. They want modern design and technology. But they also want a vehicle that has low overall ownership costs. Those factors are becoming just as important as brand history, and they are opening the door for brands that can deliver practical innovation at scale. This will be further strengthened by the introduction of new battery electric vehicle (BEV) models, including the Chery Q, the iCaur V23 and 03T, and upcoming Omoda & Jaecoo BEV products, giving local consumers more choice across the new energy vehicle market.

For Chery, this is also about the long term. We are not only bringing NEV technology into South Africa, but also looking at how we can support the development of that ecosystem locally. That includes plans to produce NEVs at our Rosslyn plant in future, bringing the latest technology closer to the South African market and helping strengthen the local supply chain.

So, yes, we do believe that this is an inflection point. But it is being driven less by disruption for its own sake, and more by relevance. The brands gaining momentum are those that understand what customers need now: efficiency, technology, value and mobility solutions that are ready for the future.

Liu says aftersales is also a critical part of changing perceptions and building long-term trust. (Supplied)

3. Many legacy brands have decades of brand equity in SA. What do you think makes Chery competitive – is it pricing, product, technology, or a broader change in consumer mindset?

It’s a combination, but ultimately it comes down to relevance and trust. Legacy brands have earned their place in South Africa over many decades, and we respect that history and the depth of investment. Our focus is not to dismiss that, but rather to prove ourselves through the product and ownership experience.

What makes Chery competitive is the strength of the overall package: modern design, quality, safety, high specification levels and, importantly, value for money, all of which align with what today’s customer is looking for. Buyers are increasingly open to new brands, but only when they see real substance behind the badge.

Aftersales is also a critical part of changing perceptions and building long-term trust. Strong warranties, accessible service support, parts availability, and a growing dealer network all help give customers the confidence to choose Chery, not just as a purchase, but as a long-term ownership decision.

So while consumer mindsets are changing, trust still has to be earned every day. For us, competitiveness comes from listening to South African customers, delivering products that meet their needs, and supporting them properly throughout their ownership journey.

Liu says the reason for introducing different brands such and Lepas and iCaur, pictured, is not simply to add volume, but to serve the market in a more personalised way. (DENIS DROPPA)

4. Chery Group’s Q1 numbers exclude recently launched brands like Lepas and iCaur. How sustainable is this growth trajectory, and how quickly do you expect your overall market share to expand over the next two to three years?

We’re confident that our growth is sustainable because it is built on a diversified, multi-brand strategy, not a single product cycle or one type of customer.

The reason for introducing different brands is not simply to add volume, but to serve the market in a more personalised way. South African customers are not all looking for the same thing. A Chery customer may have different needs, expectations and lifestyle priorities from a Lepas customer, and the same applies with iCaur. This enables the group to speak to different personalities, price points, technologies, and mobility needs, without trying to make one brand do everything.

So, for us, growth is not about stealing market share in the short term. It’s about building a broader ecosystem that can serve more customers more meaningfully, while creating a strong foundation for the long run. That includes new product introductions, dealer and aftersales expansion, localisation opportunities and, over time, the potential to support South Africa’s role as both a domestic market and a platform for export.

Market share will remain important, but the focus is on steady and responsible growth. Over the next two to three years, we expect Chery Group to continue expanding as the portfolio becomes more complete, but our ambition is bigger than quick gains. It is to build a resilient, long-term presence in South Africa, with brands that are relevant to the specific needs of local motorists.

Chery's national dealer network continues to expand. (Randell Roskruge)

5. As Chinese brands gain traction, what role will localisation – whether through assembly, supplier networks or job creation – play in strengthening Chery’s position in South Africa?

Localisation will be a critical part of strengthening Chery’s long-term position in South Africa, but we see it as part of a much bigger ecosystem than assembly alone.

The priority is building a stronger and more resilient local supply chain. As volumes grow, there is an opportunity to work with existing supplier parks, local component manufacturers, and industry partners to deepen capability, enhance the overall strength and capability of the local industry, and support the technologies that will define the next phase of the market.

As a leading NEV player globally, Chery also has an important role to play in helping develop the local supply chain for hybrid engines, hybrid transmissions, EV batteries, smart cockpits, electric motors, and all the new energy technologies, which will be increasingly important for both South Africa’s domestic needs and its long-term export potential.

It is essential that local production supports what South African consumers need today, while also helping position the industry for future export opportunities. That means creating a localisation model that is not only sustainable and competitive, but aligned with where the automotive sector is heading.

Job creation will naturally follow through this broader ecosystem: from future assembly opportunities and supplier development to logistics, technical skills, and our existing OEM and dealer footprint. Chery’s investment is expected to support direct and indirect employment, with the potential to create about 3,000 jobs over time. With our national dealer network continuing to expand, Chery is already deeply rooted in communities across the country, and localisation will strengthen that further.

Ultimately, our ambition is to serve the South African market and offer products that align with local needs. Localisation allows us to be closer to our customers, respond more quickly to market needs, and build a more sustainable and competitive business over time.

TimesLIVE