Hyundai South Africa launches three-year parts warranty

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As modern vehicles become increasingly sophisticated, the importance of using genuine parts has never been greater.

Hyundai has launched what it says is an industry-leading three-year, unlimited kilometre parts warranty in South Africa.

The warranty applies to replacement parts bought at Hyundai dealerships and is separate from the brand’s seven-year/200,000km warranty sold with every new Hyundai vehicle.

Hyundai’s previous parts warranty was one-year/20,000km, and the upgrade makes it the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in South Africa to offer a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty, it says.

For customers this translates into reduced ownership risk as well as lower vehicle maintenance costs, says Sam Matlhola, parts director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

He adds that the company boasts a 90% parts availability success ratio in South Africa, positioning the brand among the top industry performers.

As modern vehicles become increasingly sophisticated, the importance of using genuine parts has never been greater, claimed Matlhola.

Hyundai is South Africa’s fourth-largest automotive brand behind Toyota, Suzuki and Volkswagen. It has developed a reputation for reliability, with one of the motor industry’s lowest warranty burn rates — the average cost per vehicle for warranty repairs or parts.

Business Day