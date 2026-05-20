Mitsubishi to boost Triton range with more potent Bi-Turbo flagship

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Mitsubishi South Africa is set to expand its Triton bakkie line-up in the coming months with the introduction of a new Bi-Turbo flagship derivative, alongside updates to the existing GLS model.

The new Triton Bi-Turbo will bring increased performance, additional safety technology and sportier exterior styling to the range. It will also become the first Triton in South Africa to feature the brand’s Mitsubishi Safety Sensing suite of driver assistance systems.

Powered by a retuned version of Mitsubishi’s 2.4l 4N16 turbodiesel engine, the Bi-Turbo produces 150kW at 3,500rpm and 470Nm between 1,500rpm and 2,750rpm. The motor is paired exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission and the model will be offered only in 4x4 configuration.

The Bi-Turbo's 2.4l 4N16 turbodiesel engine produces 150kW and 470Nm. (Mitsubishi)

Visually, the Bi-Turbo gains several styling enhancements, including roof rails, a styling bar, an assisted tailgate and heated door mirrors as standard.

Its exterior adopts Mitsubishi’s familiar “Dynamic Shield” front-end design, featuring a large grille, pronounced wheel arches and vertically stacked lighting elements. The daytime running lights comprise three L-shaped LED signatures, while T-shaped taillights are intended to emphasise the bakkie’s width.

The addition of Mitsubishi Safety Sensing brings a comprehensive list of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning. Front and rear parking sensors, lane change assist and a multi-around monitor are also included.

The Mitsubishi Safety Sensing suite is fitted as standard to the Bi-Turbo. (Mitsubishi)

Meanwhile, the Triton GLS derivative has received a darker exterior treatment, replacing chrome trim with black accents.

The updates include black finishes for the fog lamp bezels, door handles, side steps and tailgate trim, while the front bumper garnish, rear bumper, door mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels now feature a metallic black finish. The rear light housings have also been darkened.

Mitsubishi says full specifications and pricing for the updated Triton range will be announced closer to launch.

TimesLIVE