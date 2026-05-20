More affordable GAC GS3 Emzoom Nova SUV arrives in SA

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The GAC GS3 Emzoom Nova is the new crossover alternative for price-conscious SA buyers.

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Chinese brand GAC has started sales of the GS3 Emzoom Nova in South Africa. It is the new entry-level version of the Emzoom compact SUV range that was introduced in 2024.

The debutant costs R359,900, expanding the Emzoom range to three options, including the GS3 Emzoom Executive and Emzoom R Style, undercuting both on price by R90,000 and R140,000, respectively.

The baseline Emzoom is pitched against the Chery Tiggo Cross 1.5T Million Edition and Toyota Urban Cruiser 1.5 XR manual, and similar money also buys rivals such as the Nissan Magnite, Citroen Basalt and Haval Jolion.

The introductory model is identified with tamer styling of a front grille with horizontal slats, closed-off twin exhaust ports and smaller 17-inch wheels versus the vertical bars and 18-inch alloys found in the top Emzoom models. There’s still some aggression in the detail, though.

The entry-level's cabin is neat, spacious and well-built with enough luxuries for the price. (PHUTI MPYANE)

A lower specification list reflects the entry-level status, though it is still fairly generous with amenities that include a touch-operated 10.25-inch digital screen and 3.5-inch instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless engine start, and seats covered in a synthetic leather and cloth blend. The front seats are manually operated.

It shares the turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with its pricier stablemates, sending 130kW and 270Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission with Eco, Comfort and Sport modes.

Driving assistance systems are limited to rear parking sensors with no camera, hill-start hold control, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control. The GS3 Emzoom Nova comes with two airbags compared to six for the more expensive models.

The new model remains spacious and functional for families on a budget. (Phuti Mpyane)

The short first-drive impression in Johannesburg couldn’t give us enough of a glimpse into the overall performance, handling or frugality of the car. Its maker claims the 0-100km/h sprint time as eight-seconds and fuel consumption of 6.2l/100km. It felt comfortable enough on bumpy surfaces, and it’s an easy steer in traffic.

The 4,410mm length fits into urban settings well enough, and the 2,650mm wheelbase suffices for a well-built, comfy and roomy space for a family of four or five with a 341l boot expandable to 1,271l with the rear seats folded. It has a manually opening tailgate.

It’s sold as standard with a two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-year/150,000km factory warranty.

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