New iCaur 03T electric SUV arrives in South Africa from R639,900

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Chery sub-brand iCaur (pronounced iCar) has launched its new 03T electric SUV in South Africa.

Positioned above the V23 currently under long-term review, this flagship model shares a similarly geometric exterior with squared-off proportions and pronounced wheel arches.

The 03T features MacPherson front suspension and a rear multi-link setup. (iCaur)

The front end is characterised by a narrow grille flanked by horizontal headlights and vertical daytime running lights, while the profile is defined by 19-inch six-spoke alloy wheels shod with 245/55-profile tyres, a strong shoulder line and flush-fitting door handles that automatically extend when the vehicle is unlocked.

At the rear, the 03T features large vertical taillights and a chunky side-opening tailgate fitted with a rectangular storage box, allowing owners to stash an extra 40l of travelling essentials. A panoramic glass roof is standard, while customers can choose from bold exterior colours such as Khaki White, Carbon Crystal Black, Cyan Grey, Starlight Silver and Toronto Red.

Boot offers 450l of space. (iCaur)

Kicking off the 03T range is the 2WD model, powered by a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle and drawing energy from a 65.69kWh battery pack. This setup delivers 135kW and 220Nm of torque, allowing the rear-wheel-drive model to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds before reaching a limited top speed of 150km/h. Drivers can choose between four drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport and Custom.

In terms of range, the 03T 2WD offers an NEDC-estimated driving range of up to 431km. When plugged into a DC fast charger, iCaur says the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

Fold down the 60:40 split rear seats and cargo capacity grows to 1,238l. (iCaur)

Inside the 03T 2WD comes equipped with automatic climate control, black leather upholstery, ambient lighting for front-row passengers, and electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation. The driver’s seat also features power-operated four-way lumbar adjustment.

Other standard features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, voice command functionality, four USB ports, a 50W wireless charging pad and an eight-speaker iCaur-branded sound system.

Both 03T derivatives are generously equipped. Note the large 15.6-inch touchscreen. (iCaur)

On the safety front, the 03T comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features. Six airbags — comprising dual front, front side and side curtain airbags — are fitted as standard, along with driver assistance systems such as ESP, traction control, EBA and several other safety features.

ISOFIX anchorage points are also included, together with front and rear parking sensors and a 540º surround-view camera system.

The package is rounded out by a suite of driver assistance systems, including:

automatic emergency braking with vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle recognition;

adaptive cruise control;

traffic jam assist;

lane departure warning and prevention;

lane keep assist;

blind spot detection;

front collision warning;

reverse collision warning;

door opening warning; and

a drive-away reminder.

Tailgate box offers 40l of storage space. (iCaur)

The range-topping 03T AWD offers improved off-road capability and on-road stability courtesy of a dual-motor setup and a larger 69.77kWh battery pack. With 205kW and 385Nm on tap, iCaur says it will sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.5 seconds, while top speed is also limited to 150km/h.

Maximum driving range increases to 436km, while the number of drive modes expands with Slippery, Beach, Muddy, Bumpy and All-road settings joining the mix.

Both 03T models ride on 19-inch alloy wheels. (iCaur )

The 03T AWD cabin gains additional features, including:

a massage function for the front occupants;

an electrically adjustable leg rest for the front passenger; and

a 12-speaker Infinity sound system for a more immersive listening experience.

The iCaur 03T will be available in South African showrooms from May 28. Pricing starts at R639,900 for the 2WD model, rising to R699,900 for the AWD derivative. This includes an eight-year/200,000km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000km power battery warranty for the first owner, and a five-year/100,000km service plan.

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