VW not in talks with Chinese manufacturers, says CEO Blume

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Oliver Blume said there are currently no plans or discussions with Chinese manufacturers.

Volkswagen is not currently engaging in discussions with Chinese manufacturers as it looks for ways to deal with overcapacity in its European production network, CEO Oliver Blume said on Wednesday.

“We still have excess capacity at our plants in Europe and Germany. We need to address this in order to remain competitive,” Blume told a workers’ assembly in Wolfsburg, adding that the carmaker would not return to pre-pandemic sales in the region.

Volkswagen has vowed to avoid factory closures in agreement with unions and the powerful works council.

Late last month, Blume said contracts with defence companies or Chinese plant-sharing deals could offer solutions, sparking media speculation over possible partnerships.

“There are currently no plans or discussions with Chinese manufacturers,” he said.

Reuters