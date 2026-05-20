Motoring

VW not in talks with Chinese manufacturers, says CEO Blume

Volkswagen has vowed to avoid factory closures in agreement with unions

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Oliver Blume said there are currently no plans or discussions with Chinese manufacturers. (Sean Gallup)

Volkswagen is not currently engaging in discussions with Chinese manufacturers as it looks for ways to deal with overcapacity in its European production network, CEO Oliver Blume said on Wednesday.

“We still have excess capacity at our plants in Europe and Germany. We need to address this in order to remain competitive,” Blume told a workers’ assembly in Wolfsburg, adding that the carmaker would not return to pre-pandemic sales in the region.

Volkswagen has vowed to avoid factory closures in agreement with unions and the powerful works council.

Late last month, Blume said contracts with defence companies or Chinese plant-sharing deals could offer solutions, sparking media speculation over possible partnerships.

“There are currently no plans or discussions with Chinese manufacturers,” he said.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘Cat’ Matlala cops await decision on their suspensions

2

Why prosecutor in Joe Sibanyoni case did not show up

3

North West activist Thato Molosankwe gunned down at home

4

Ramaphosa asks chief justice Mandisa Maya for permission to review Phala Phala report

5

Has your voting station changed? Here’s how to check before the 2026 local elections

Related Articles