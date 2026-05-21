Audi’s A2 e-tron enters testing ahead of 2026 debut

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The new A2 e-tron will be revealed later in the year.

Audi has confirmed plans to introduce a new entry-level electric model, the A2 e-tron, which is set to debut in autumn (spring in the southern hemisphere) 2026.

The compact EV will be built at Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, and broaden the brand’s BEV offering at the more accessible end of the premium market.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner announced the model during the company’s Annual Media Conference in March, describing it as a key addition to the brand’s electric portfolio.

Although technical specifications are firmly under wraps, Audi says prototype testing is already under way across a range of conditions before the model’s official reveal later in the year.

Winter development testing is taking place in northern Sweden, where engineers are evaluating the vehicle’s performance in sub-zero temperatures. According to Audi, testing focuses on battery efficiency, thermal management and how the electric drivetrain, braking systems and suspension perform on snow and ice.

The A2 e-tron is also undergoing aerodynamic testing in Audi’s wind tunnel facility in Ingolstadt, where engineers are working to refine airflow, cabin noise and thermal performance.

On public roads in Bavaria, Audi says development teams are testing the vehicle’s ride quality, suspension calibration and driver assistance systems in everyday driving environments.

The A2 e-tron will form part of Audi’s broader product renewal strategy, after the launch of more than 20 new models across 2024 and 2025. The carmaker says the compact EV will help strengthen its electric line-up as it continues its transition towards battery-powered mobility.

The revival of the A2 nameplate would mark the return of one of Audi’s more unconventional compact models, although the new e-tron is expected to be positioned very differently from the quirky aluminium-bodied hatchback sold in the early 2000s.

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