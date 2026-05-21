Porsche unveils limited-run 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition for Kuwait

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Porsche has unveiled an exclusive new 911 Turbo S special edition to mark 70 years of the brand in the Middle East. Limited to just 20 units, the Turbo S Sadu Edition is based on the latest 992-generation 911 Turbo S and will be sold exclusively in Kuwait.

Porsche says this model draws inspiration from Al Sadu, a traditional style of wool weaving found across the Arabian Peninsula and particularly associated with Kuwait. Known for its geometric patterns and bold colours, Sadu has long held cultural significance in the region.

Al Sadu pattern also appears on the underside of the rear wing. (Porsche)

Finished in Cream White, the car’s exterior is paired with a black high-gloss SportDesign package and specially painted 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Sport Classic wheels. Sadu-inspired graphics feature on the lower doors and underside of the rear wing, while gold “Turbo S Sadu Edition” badging appears on the B-pillars.

Other highlights include an Exclusive Design fuel filler cap, titanium sports tailpipes, an electric glass sunroof, a front-axle lift system and Porsche’s ceramic composite brake package with black callipers.

Inside, the Turbo S Sadu Edition features a two-tone black and Bordeaux Red leather interior with silver accents. Sadu-inspired textile inserts appear on the Sports Seat Plus upholstery and door panels, blending Bordeaux Red, Guards Red, GT Silver and black tones. Hand-stitched detailing is applied across the dashboard, seats, centre console and doors, while “70 Years” is embossed in Arabic script on the headrests.

The sporty cabin is filled with Middle Eastern flavour. (Porsche)

Other bespoke touches include a GT sports steering wheel with Bordeaux Red detailing, customised key accessories and illuminated door sill guards referencing both the anniversary and the 20-unit production run. Rounding things off are a Burmester sound system and Porsche’s Sport Chrono package.

Porsche has not indicated how much the 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition will cost, but a standard 911 Turbo S in Kuwait is priced from KD77,500 (R4.14 m).