Pothole Patrol celebrates 5 years of road repairs in Johannesburg

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To date the Pothole Patrol has fixed more than 340,000 potholes in the greater Johannesburg region. File photo.

The Discovery Pothole Patrol is celebrating five years of making a difference in the community. The private-public partnership between Discovery Insure and Avis was established in May 2021 to assist the City of Johannesburg in the repair of road defects.

Discovery says so far more than 343,000 potholes have been repaired, with more than 104 tons of asphalt used to repair more than 86,000m2 of road surface across the city — an area equivalent to about 12 rugby fields.

The initiative was informed by Discovery Insure’s analysis of more than 22-billion kilometres of driving data, which identified poor road conditions as a growing risk for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

A team of about 40 people operating from eight repair vehicles work daily to repair potholes across the city. “They work tirelessly every day repairing potholes, often without recognition, but what they are really doing is making roads safer and helping restore confidence in the city,” says Robert Attwell, CEO of Discovery Insure.

Precious Nduli, chief commercial officer at Discovery Insure, says the initiative’s long-term success has also been driven by the quality and durability of repairs.

“Our teams follow a strict repair process and continuously re-inspect completed work to ensure potholes do not reopen. That diligence has contributed to a repair success rate of more than 99% when tested after one year,” she said.

A vehicle is driven past potholes in Johannesburg. (Freddy Mavunda)

Adrian Gore, group CEO of Discovery, says the initiative demonstrates what is possible when business, government and residents work together to solve practical problems at scale.

The initiative’s impact has also been driven by Johannesburg residents themselves. Since launch, more than 90,000 potholes have been reported through the free Discovery Pothole Patrol app.

“That level of participation shows that people want to be part of improving the city,” says Nduli.

Zweli Nyathi, CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency, says the five-year milestone has shown the value of sustained collaboration in addressing critical service delivery challenges facing the city.

“Through the Discovery Pothole Patrol partnership, we have demonstrated that when government and the private sector work together with a shared commitment to residents, we can achieve meaningful and measurable impact,” he said.

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said: “By pooling resources, expertise and innovation, we not only address pressing challenges like road maintenance more efficiently but also lay the groundwork for a more resilient and thriving city. Together we are paving the way to a safer and more interconnected Johannesburg.”

Residents are encouraged not to repair potholes themselves, as the city’s public roads bylaws require written permission for road repairs. Informal repairs can create safety risks and legal liability if the correct process is not followed.

Business Day