Xpeng launches ‘future-facing’ SUV to drive upmarket sales

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Despite the strategic significance of the GX, analysts expect only a moderate near-term impact on overall sales.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng launched its new full-size SUV GX on Wednesday, accelerating its push upmarket as the industry shifts from a price war centred on affordable EVs.

The launch underscores Xpeng’s ambitions to broaden its lineup beyond lower-cost models and compete more directly in China’s premium EV segment.

CEO He Xiaopeng described the SUV as “future-facing” and designed for “a new era of autonomous driving.” (Tingshu Wang)

The new SUV, in both pure electric and extended-range trims, is priced from 279,800 yuan (R678,141) to 359,800 yuan (R871,908). This compares with pre-sales which began in mid-April of the fanciest version at 399,800 yuan (R968,899). Xpeng is offering a cash discount of 10,000 yuan (R1,036) until the end of June.

The GX, which is Xpeng’s top premium model to date, will also soon go on sale in the Middle East.

Describing the new SUV as “future-facing” and designed for “a new era of autonomous driving”, Xpeng founder and CEO He Xiaopeng said: “I hope it can represent China’s technological capabilities.”

The GX, which can autonomously pull over if it detects the driver is asleep or incapacitated, runs Xpeng’s proprietary Turing chips and the latest iteration of its second-generation Vision‑Language‑Action system.

The VLA 2.0 system is an end‑to‑end AI foundation model benchmarked against Tesla’s, a major leap in the US carmaker’s advanced driver-assistance technology.

Tesla’s latest assisted-driving system is not yet available in China, pending regulatory approval.

Premium SUVS target affluent customers

The GX also serves as the base for Xpeng’s robotaxi, highlighting its role as a level four autonomy‑ready vehicle.

Despite the strategic significance of the GX, analysts expect only a moderate near-term impact on overall sales.

Vincent ​Sun of ⁠Morningstar forecasts that Xpeng’s total deliveries will rise about 12% to 482,400 vehicles this year, supported in part by the new launch.

As Xpeng pivots toward longer-term bets such as robotaxis, humanoid robots and flying cars, it continues to rely heavily on lower-priced models for volume. The M03 electric compact sedan, launched under its affordable sub-brand MONA in August 2024, has quickly become its best-selling model.

With a starting price of 119,800 yuan (R290,271), the M03 accounted for 13,595 units in April, more than half of Xpeng’s total sales that month, data from ByteDance’s auto platform Dcar showed.

As Chinese carmakers look to improve margins and brand perception, a wave of large, feature-rich “9-series” SUVs has hit the market, targeting affluent consumers who have traditionally favoured German luxury brands.

BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, earlier this week unveiled an upgraded version of its Denza N9 plug-in hybrid SUV, a few days after Li Auto’s launch of its upgraded full-size L9 SUV in Ultra and Livis variants.

Nio is also set to launch the ES9, the largest SUV in its lineup, next week.

Reuters