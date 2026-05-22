Jetour T1 now available with plug-in-hybrid power

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The Jetour T1 i-DM is available with a plug-in-hybrid drivetrain.

Chery subsidiary Jetour has added a new T1 plug-in hybrid to its local offerings. The Chinese company recently announced plans to produce cars locally at the former Nissan SA plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria.

The adventure-focused three models sold by the brand, including the Jetour Dashing and the Jetour T2, arrives as the popularity and sales of plug-in-hybrid drivetrains grow with consumers seeking to save costs with improved fuel efficiency, and avoiding a complete reliance on charging infrastructure.

Cabin amenities include a large main display screen, ventilated front seats and more. (JETOUR SA)

Plug-in-hybrids can self-charge on the move or plug into a public direct current (DC) charging infrastructure or via a home based alternative current (AC) charging wall-box. The newly launched Jetour T1 i-DM derivative is powered by a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system consisting an 18.4kWh battery pack powering an electric motor and a 1-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

The combined power output is 250kW and 530Nm, allowing a top speed of more than 180km/h and combined driving range of up 1,200km. The company said it takes 27-minutes to charge the battery from 30% to 80% on a DC charger and 180 minutes to charge from 30% to 180% on an AC charger. The efficiency of the drivetrain is claimed at 1.1l/100km and CO² emissions of only 25g/km, and a pure electric range of 100km.

The logo on the C-pillar denoting it's a plug-in-hybrid. (JETOUR SA)

The adventure-ready four-wheel drive model has a ground clearance of 190mm, wading depth of 600mm and is equipped with hill descent control, a crawl control mode. Selectable driving modes include Normal, Sport, Snow and Eco, EV and HEV modes.

As part of the package, the Jetour T1 i-DM is equipped with LED headlights and a horizontal illuminated front grille light strip, 19-inch alloy wheels, panoramic glass, electric tailgate, towbar, black synthetic leather on ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and mobile phone charger, voice control, a nine-speaker Sony sound system and more.

Safety systems include multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning and active emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, a 540° panoramic view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill descent control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The new Jetour T1 i-DM is sold with a seven-year/200,000km vehicle warranty, a seven-year/75,000km service plan, an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty and a 10-year/1,000,000km engine warranty. It sells for R689,900.

Business Day