Mercedes-Maybach SL680 debuts in South Africa at R5m

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The SL 680 Monogram Series in Red Ambiance with the multi-spoke alloys.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series has touched down in South Africa, offering the ultimate in Teutonic luxury.

Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL63, it gives customers a more refined drop-top driving experience courtesy of a host of Maybach-specific modifications.

These include a noise-optimised (read quieter) exhaust system, an extensive insulation and absorption package to better quell pesky wind/road noise and softer engine mounts to quell vibration from the 430kW 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

There’s also a revamped air-suspension system designed to optimise comfort over dynamic fervour.

The SL680 Monogram Series in White Ambiance with the five-spoke alloys. (Mercedes)

As with its Mercedes-AMG SL63 sibling, the Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series is equipped with a fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, rear-axle steering and a 9G‑Tronic automatic transmission with optimised (read smoother) software mapping.

Though these tweaks make the roadster arguably more plush, their added weight put a slight damper on accelerative performance: 0-100km/h coming up in 4.1 seconds vs the 3.6 seconds achievable by the Mercedes-AMG SL63. Will the typical Maybach customer care? We think not. Maximum speed comes in at a claimed 260km/h.

Crystal white nappa leather wraps the door panels, centre console and comfort seats. (Mercedes)

The Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series is available with one of two eye-catching two-tone paint finishes. Red Ambiance pairs obsidian black metallic over Manufaktur garnet red metallic, while White Ambiance contrasts obsidian black metallic with Manufaktur opalite white magno.

Other bespoke Maybach exterior touches include:

a chrome-finished and illuminated radiator grille;

an upright Mercedes star on the bonnet;

headlamp accents in rose gold;

a chrome windscreen frame; and

21-inch alloy wheels with a five-spoke or multi-spoke design.

The soft top is constructed from black fabric, with the Maybach pattern subtly incorporated in anthracite, while the rear quarters receive unique tail light clusters, a brand-specific rear skirt with chrome trim and a diffuser with Maybach exhaust tailpipes.

The folding fabric soft top features a subtle Maybach pattern. (Mercedes)

The interior is equally ritzy, with crystal white nappa leather wrapping the door panels, centre console and comfort seats. The space behind the seats is also finished in white leather, while the galvanised seat backrests and silver chrome trim provide a striking contrast.

The fully digital instrument display and electrically adjustable centre display incorporate Maybach-specific start-up animations and display styles. Further brand hallmarks are the steering wheel, stainless steel pedals and stainless steel door sill trims.

Pricing for the Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series starts at R5,092,000 including a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.