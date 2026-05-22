Russell takes Canadian Grand Prix sprint pole in Mercedes one-two

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Russell put Mercedes on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race.

George Russell put Mercedes on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race with teammate and Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli alongside on the front row.

McLaren’s reigning champion Lando Norris qualified third in Friday’s session with teammate Oscar Piastri fourth at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will line up fifth and sixth respectively for Saturday’s race.

Antonelli, winner of the last three grands prix and the youngest championship leader at 19 years old, leads Russell by 20 points after four rounds.

Reuters