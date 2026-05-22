Verstappen says F1 rule changes may extend his career

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Max Verstappen says a planned shift away from the unpopular 50-50 split between combustion and electrical power pointed Formula One in the right direction.

Four-times world champion Max Verstappen said on Thursday agreed changes to Formula One’s engine regulations for 2027 have boosted the likelihood of him continuing in the sport after months of uncertainty over his future.

The 28-year-old Dutchman, who earlier this season cast doubt on his long-term commitment to the series, said a planned shift away from the unpopular 50-50 split between combustion and electrical power pointed Formula One in the right direction.

“I want a good product in Formula One, and that will for sure improve the product,” the Red Bull driver told reporters ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

He stopped short of an outright guarantee he would be on the grid next year, but his tone was notably more optimistic than in previous weeks.

“I always wanted to continue anyway, but I always wanted to see change. I think the change that’s coming now is definitely very, very positive, or at least almost back to normal.”

It’s great that they’re open-minded and they listen to the drivers because I think we speak in the interest of the sport and want to make it a better product — Max Verstappen

Formula One, the FIA and engine manufacturers have agreed in principle to move to a 60-40 split in favour of the internal combustion engine by increasing fuel flow and reducing electrical power by the same amount.

However, the change brings significant engineering challenges as it impacts engine design and fuel-tank size, and has yet to be formally ratified.

“We have to wait and see. If it’s fully confirmed, that definitely needs to happen,” said Verstappen, who has repeatedly stressed his concerns were never about his own competitiveness but about the quality of racing.

He also pointed to constructive talks with Formula One and the FIA earlier this year as a positive sign.

“It’s great that they’re open-minded and they listen to the drivers because I think we speak in the interest of the sport and want to make it a better product.”

Verstappen arrives in Montreal fresh from his debut at the Nürburgring 24 Hours last weekend, where he was on course for victory before a mechanical failure ended his race.

“I do feel it’s a bit of unfinished business. I want to win it, so I want to go back,” he said.

Practice for the Canadian Grand Prix begins on Friday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Reuters