Felix Rosenqvist captures Indianapolis 500 in thrilling finish

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Rosenqvist delivered Meyer Shank Racing just its second IndyCar win ever, both of them at Indy 500s.

Felix Rosenqvist nosed past David Malukas at the last moment of a green/white finish and won the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon.

The 34-year-old Swede earned just his second win since joining the IndyCar Series in 2019, his first win since 2020 and easily the biggest win of his racing career.

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand, Pato O’Ward of Mexico and Marcus Armstrong of New Zealand rounded out the top five after a hectic final eight laps featured both red and yellow flags that bunched up the pack.

Rosenqvist passed O’Ward for the front position just before Caio Collet crashed and his car caught fire, prompting a red flag on Lap 192. With about four laps left coming out of caution, Armstrong and Malukas charged ahead to the first and second spots.

But Mick Schumacher grazed the wall and brought out another yellow flag, eventually leading to the one-lap shootout. Malukas passed Armstrong when they went green and held the lead for most of the lap, but Rosenqvist’s late charge paid off and he won by a mere 0.0233 seconds.

There were 70 lead changes in all, a new Indy 500 record by two.

Rosenqvist delivered Meyer Shank Racing just its second IndyCar win ever, both of them at Indy 500s. Helio Castroneves drove for the team when he took the checkers in 2021.

Katherine Legge, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet for HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt Racing, was involved in a spinout with Ryan Hunter-Reay early in the race. She only completed 18 laps before heading to compete in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in pursuit of the Indy/Charlotte double.

Reuters