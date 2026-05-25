BMW unveils M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT

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A limited number of M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT models will be introduced in South Africa in the third quarter of 2026.

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BMW Motorrad has unveiled its new M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT.

Limited to 115 units to mark the 115th running of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, it is based on the M 1000 RR M Competition and wears a unique British Racing Green Uni Matt paint finish. This is offset by TT graphics featuring selected sections of the TT Mountain Course — left-hand turns on the left and right-hand turns on the right fairing side — as well as a matt-finish M carbon airbox cover featuring the TT course and TT logo, a black Alcantara saddle and an aluminium tank with Satin Chrome accents.

TT graphics feature selected sections of the TT Mountain Course. (BMW)

Finishing touches include a black swingarm, TT branding and lettering on the rear frame, milled numbering on the top yoke, an M Race cover kit, an assembly stand mounting, and an M motorcycle mat (250 x 105 cm) featuring M and TT logos.

BMW Motorrad confirmed that a limited number of M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT models will be introduced in South Africa in the third quarter of 2026. Each will be sold with a certificate of authenticity, while pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.