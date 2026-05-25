Motoring

Nissan unit scraps UK EV powertrain plan, Nikkei reports

Reuters Agency

Reuters

In January 2025, Jatco announced a plan to make up to 340,000 units a year of EV powertrains at a Sunderland plant for Nissan. (Ian Forsyth)

Nissan subsidiary Jatco has scrapped its plan to make electric vehicle (EV) powertrains in Sunderland, UK, in light of sluggish demand for Nissan’s EVs in Europe, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

In January 2025, Jatco announced a plan to invest £48.7m (R1.06bn) to make up to 340,000 units a year of EV powertrains that integrate the motor, inverter and reducer at a Sunderland plant for Nissan.

Later that year, however, Nissan, badly damaged by weakening sales in the US and China, said it will cut the number of its car production plants to 10 from 17 and conduct a review of its powertrain factories.

No one was immediately available for comment at Nissan outside regular business hours, and a query submitted via Jatco’s website has yet to receive a response.

Reuters

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