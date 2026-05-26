China takes aim at ‘zero gravity’ seats in EV draft safety rules

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The 'zero gravity' seats, with backrests adjustable to steep reclining angles, are increasingly being installed in EVs. Picture:

China flagged risks from so-called “zero gravity” seats in draft safety rules for electric vehicles (EVs) issued on Tuesday by the industry ministry as it moves to tighten scrutiny of the fast-growing industry.

The “zero gravity” seats, with backrests adjustable to steep reclining angles, are increasingly being installed in EVs, along with the rise of the intelligent cockpit.

“When these seats are in a semi-reclined position, occupant safety in a collision may not be guaranteed,” the ministry said.

It is canvassing public comment until July 25 on the mandatory safety curbs for vehicle seats, head restraints and recycling efforts that include dismantling and crushing car power batteries.

The new draft comes as regulators focus on EV safety after fatal accidents last year involving SU7 sedans from high-profile EV industry entrant Xiaomi.

This year the ministry ordered a ban from 2027 on “hidden” car door handles that respond to a key fob, mobile phone or manual pressure.

Reuters