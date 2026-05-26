Volvo expands charging access with Tesla Supercharger deal in Europe

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Tesla Superchargers are located in major markets including Germany, France, Norway, the UK, Sweden, Italy and Spain.

Volvo Cars will expand access to Tesla’s Supercharger network in Europe later this year, allowing owners of its electric vehicles to use more than 20,000 charging points through the Volvo app.

The rollout is expected to begin in the fourth quarter and will cover 29 European countries. Volvo said most Tesla Superchargers are located in major markets including Germany, France, Norway, the UK, Sweden, Italy and Spain.

The move is aimed at improving public charging convenience for Volvo EV drivers in Europe, where charging infrastructure remains a key factor in electric vehicle adoption.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Volvo also plans to transition selected models in Japan and South Korea to the North American Charging System (NACS) by 2029. This would provide future access to Tesla’s Supercharger network in those markets.

“Volvo drivers already have access to more than 3-million charging points globally through the Volvo app,” says Alejandro Castro Pérez, head of energy solutions at Volvo Cars.

“Adding Tesla Superchargers in Europe means they now have even easier access to one of the most recognised fast-charging networks. As we accelerate towards full electrification, our goal is to make charging simple and effortless through a seamless ecosystem.”

TimesLIVE