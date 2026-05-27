Jetour T2 wins 2026 South African Car of the Year in first for Chinese brand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Jetour T2 is the 2026 South African Car of the Year (COTY).

The Jetour T2 has been named the 2026 South African Car of the Year (COTY), becoming the first Chinese-branded vehicle to claim the title in the competition’s 40-year history.

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) announced the winner at an event in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. This year’s competition featured 18 finalists across six categories, including seven Chinese brands.

The Jetour T2 also secured victory in the Mild Adventure category, finishing ahead of the Hyundai Santa Fe, BYD Shark 6 and GWM Haval H7.

Another Chinese model, the Omoda C7, won the Family (on-road) category, beating the Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV, Leapmotor C10, Opel Grandland and Volkswagen Tayron.

In the Compact category, the Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI took top honours ahead of the Alfa Romeo Junior, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and BYD Dolphin Surf.

The Land Rover Defender OCTA beat the Lexus GX to win the Adventure category.

In the Premium category, the Audi A5 took top honours ahead of the Volvo EX90, Hyundai Santa Fe and Lexus GX.

Audi added another win in the Performance category, where the Audi RS Q8 triumphed over the Land Rover Defender OCTA and Alfa Romeo Junior.

The competition began with more than 55 eligible vehicles launched in 2025. A jury of 25 motoring journalists shortlisted 18 finalists in January before evaluating them over three days at Zwartkops Raceway. Vehicles were assessed on criteria including engineering, innovation, quality, safety, performance and suitability for South African conditions.

The Chery Tiggo 7 won the 2026 Old Mutual Insure Car of the Year Motor Enthusiast “People’s Choice” award, decided by public vote.