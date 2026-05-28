Changan enters South Africa with electric mobility designed for real-world driving

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Changan’s Deepal S07 brings refined design and intelligent performance to the premium end of the Chinese automotive manufacturer’s lineup.

South Africa’s electric mobility story is no longer a distant glow on the horizon.

It is arriving with torque and technology, and asking a very practical question: how do you make new-energy vehicles work for a country that demands long-distance confidence, everyday durability and real value?

For Chinese automotive manufacturer Changan, the answer is not a single product, but a next-generation electric vehicle (EV) approach built around choice. The car brand is positioning electric mobility as something South Africans can use, trust and aspire to.

Why SA needs these vehicles

South Africa’s transport sector is under pressure to modernise. The government’s EV White Paper sets out a roadmap to transition the automotive industry towards a dual platform that includes electric vehicles alongside internal-combustion cars by 2035, while also linking the shift to emissions reduction and industrial growth.

Changan’s strategy lands neatly to answer those challenges. Its EV offering is not a one-size-fits-all leap into the unknown.

The Hunter K50 REEV speaks to drivers who need bakkie toughness with electric intelligence. The Deepal S07 and incoming S05 both introduce a more elevated expression of electric mobility — refined, high-end, intelligent and design-led.

Hunter K50 REEV: electric confidence, bakkie muscle

The Hunter K50 REEV is the clearest sign that Changan understands South Africa’s motoring culture. The manufacturer’s answer is a range-extended electric bakkie that combines an electric drive system with a 2.0l petrol, turbo-charged generator.

Drivers can also get the smoothness and immediate response of electric power, with the reassurance of extended range when the road stretches beyond the charging map.

The Hunter K50 REEV combines electric drive with extended-range capability for everyday strength and long-distance confidence. (Changan)

The Hunter K50 REEV uses a 31.18kWh battery and delivers 200kW of total power and torque of 470Nm.

The bakkie offers four-wheel drive, a pure-electric range of up to 145km on the CLTC*, and fast charging from 30% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

Its practical credentials are just as important: a 1,010kg payload, 2,200kg authorised trailer mass, 600mm wading depth and up to 220mm ground clearance when unladen.

Less range anxiety, more real-world ability

For weekday commutes, the Hunter K50 REEV can lean into electric driving. For longer journeys, where downtime is not an option, the range-extender concept reduces the anxiety that often slows EV adoption.

It is a clever fit for a country where distances are big, infrastructure is still developing and buyers want future-facing technology without sacrificing the freedom they already know.

A bakkie cabin rewired for the Digital Age

Standard kit includes a 12.3″ infotainment system, mobile phone mirroring, wireless charging, keyless entry and start, a 540º panoramic camera view, adaptive cruise control, tyre-pressure monitoring, ventilated seats and practical storage solutions throughout.

Deepal S07: the future, fully electric and beautifully considered

The Deepal S07 is Changan’s most elegant expression of full-electric motoring.

Where the Hunter K50 REEV is about bridging toughness and technology, the S07 is about making the EV future feel premium, intelligent and deeply desirable.

It is a statement of what modern mobility can become when design, technology and refinement are treated as one experience.

Changan’s South African range spans multiple models, offering a blend of practicality, comfort and next-generation technology. (Changan)

A new kind of EV sophistication

The Deepal S07 brings a more exclusive character to Changan’s EV offerings.

Its award-winning design is clean, sculptural and quietly confident, with frameless doors, concealed door handles, LED lighting signatures and a low, composed stance.

Designed with intentional visual restraint, it avoids excess in favour of sophistication, progression and intentional exclusivity.

Intelligence that feels effortless

Inside, the S07 moves the conversation from “electric vehicle” to “intelligent luxury experience”.

Its cabin draws inspiration from Mediterranean yacht design, with soft-touch surfaces, premium finishes, a unique centre console, panoramic openness and uncluttered architecture. The effect is not only futuristic, but opulent — a space designed to feel composed, elevated and quietly advanced.

Technology with taste

The Deepal S07 produces 160kW of power and 320Nm of torque — delivered through a sporty rear-wheel drive, and boasts a WLTP* range of 500km and NEDC* range of 560km.

Fast charging from 30% to 80% is expected in 35 minutes. But its appeal is not only found in the drivetrain.

The cabin brings a 15.6” “Sunflower” infotainment screen, augmented-reality head-up display, 14-speaker audio system, wireless charging, Wi-Fi, voice control, gesture recognition and a 540º camera system.

It feels integrated, intuitive and almost invisible, in the way premium technology should.

Deepal S05: practical premium

Within the Deepal range, the S05 carries the same premium design philosophy, intelligent technology and aspirational character into a more compact, agile and city-friendly package.

The incoming Deepal S05 is positioned as a range-extended SUV, employing the same principles of REEV technology as the Hunter K50.

The S05 combines electric intelligence with the reassurance of extended-range capability. With a 27.28kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, drivers can expect a pure electric range of at least 160km on the NEDC cycle, and fast charging from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor producing 160kW of power and 320Nm torque, supported by a 1.5l range extender, giving the S05 up to 1,000km of combined range — the kind of flexibility that feels especially relevant for South African conditions.

Beyond the drivetrain, the S05 also carries the premium Deepal character through a 15.4″ 2.5K central control screen, AR head-up display, 14-speaker audio system, 540º panoramic imaging, frameless doors, heated and ventilated front seats, 50W wireless charging and abundant, intelligent Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems features.

Driven to evolve

Together, the Hunter K50 REEV, Deepal S07 and incoming S05 REEV all show a brand thinking beyond the novelty of electrification.

Changan is offering a practical route into a cleaner, smarter mobility future, while Deepal brings a more aspirational layer to that future — one defined by intelligent luxury, design confidence and refined electric performance.

In a country that needs innovation to be tough, beautiful and useful all at once, Changan’s next-generation EV approach feels less like a gamble and more like perfect timing.

This article was sponsored by Changan.